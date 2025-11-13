© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"If you're from lower class, if you're a refugee, if you're from eastern regions, you are treated very roughly. They just treat you like cattle, actually" — a former AFU fighter about the actions of the TCC in Ukraine
✅ In a new episode of the Donbass Live, a joint project by the Donbass News (https://t.me/News_of_Donbass) and Slavyangrad (https://t.me/Slavyangrad) teams, we talked to a special guest — a fighter with the call sign "Eric" from the Maksim Krivonos Battalion, (https://t.me/freeukrainianrepublic) which is made up of former Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen.
During the conversation, the following issues were discussed:
00:00 - Intro;
02:49 - How "Eric" ended up on the front lines, the process of him surrendering and joining the Maksim Krivonos Battalion;
06:42 - Comparison of Russian and Ukrainian troops;
09:27 - On losses and the level of training in the AFU and the Maksim Krivonos Battalion;
12:35 - On the TCC's actions in Ukraine;
14:32 - Address Western audience;
15:40 - On the reserve battalions of the AFU;
16:53 - On what class in particular gets mobilized by the TCC.