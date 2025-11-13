"If you're from lower class, if you're a refugee, if you're from eastern regions, you are treated very roughly. They just treat you like cattle, actually" — a former AFU fighter about the actions of the TCC in Ukraine

✅ In a new episode of the Donbass Live, a joint project by the Donbass News (https://t.me/News_of_Donbass) and Slavyangrad (https://t.me/Slavyangrad) teams, we talked to a special guest — a fighter with the call sign "Eric" from the Maksim Krivonos Battalion, (https://t.me/freeukrainianrepublic) which is made up of former Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen.

During the conversation, the following issues were discussed:

00:00 - Intro;

02:49 - How "Eric" ended up on the front lines, the process of him surrendering and joining the Maksim Krivonos Battalion;

06:42 - Comparison of Russian and Ukrainian troops;

09:27 - On losses and the level of training in the AFU and the Maksim Krivonos Battalion;

12:35 - On the TCC's actions in Ukraine;

14:32 - Address Western audience;

15:40 - On the reserve battalions of the AFU;

16:53 - On what class in particular gets mobilized by the TCC.