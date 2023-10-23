Cynthia McKinney, Eva Bartlett, Vanessa Beeley - Understanding Gaza, under siege and under fire

Oct 20, 2023

Mike Robinson of UK Column speaks with journalist Eva Bartlett who has lived in Gaza and the Occupied Territories for extensive periods of time, Cynthia McKinney, former US Congresswoman and long time Palestine supporter with her own history of dealing with the Zionist security forces and finally myself, Vanessa Beeley - I was in Gaza during the 2012 Zionist aggression and returned in March 2013 to establish trauma therapy projects inside Gaza.