Cynthia McKinney, Eva Bartlett, Vanessa Beeley - Understanding Gaza, under siege and under fire
77 views
•
Published Monday
•
vanessa beeley
Oct 20, 2023Mike Robinson of UK Column speaks with journalist Eva Bartlett who has lived in Gaza and the Occupied Territories for extensive periods of time, Cynthia McKinney, former US Congresswoman and long time Palestine supporter with her own history of dealing with the Zionist security forces and finally myself, Vanessa Beeley - I was in Gaza during the 2012 Zionist aggression and returned in March 2013 to establish trauma therapy projects inside Gaza.
Transcript
Follow along using the transcript.
Show transcript
Keywords
childrenfoodisraelpalestinewatersyrialebanonvanessa beeleycynthia mckinneyeva bartlettunder siegeunder fireunderstanding gaza
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos