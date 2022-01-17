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SENATOR RON JOHNSON EXPOSES FAUCI ON SENATE FLOOR
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51 views • January 17, 2022
SENATOR RON JOHNSON EXPOSES FAUCI ON SENATE FLOOR
Thank you Senator Ron Johnson for standing up to these liars, for speaking truths, and for trying to stop this mandate nonsense
Fauci ignored early, cheap treatment for people with aids as he has done with people with the chicom virus
Thank you Senator Ron Johnson for standing up to these liars, for speaking truths, and for trying to stop this mandate nonsense
Fauci ignored early, cheap treatment for people with aids as he has done with people with the chicom virus
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