IS JESUS CHRIST GOD?
2 views
•
Published 7 days ago
•
The Lord Jesus Christ, the only begotten Son of the Father, is truly God in infinity, but not in personality. He has wrought out the righteousness that enables human beings to overcome every assault of Satan. He will impute His righteousness to the believing saint who walks as He walked when on earth. {UL 367.4}
Keywords
godchristpersonalityidentitykindsonbeinginfinity
