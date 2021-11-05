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DELIVERED FROM A LION'S DEN
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30 views • November 05, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Daniel 6:1-28. This happened when Darius was king. Daniel was an old man then. He was over 80 years old, but he was still serving the king. Daniel had served the Babylonians. The army from Media and Persia defeated the Babylonians and Daniel served them too. This is strange. But it shows that Daniel was loyal and very good at his job. The new rulers could trust him. Darius ruled over a large kingdom. So he needed help from people that he could trust. He appointed 120 people to help him. Each person ruled over a district of the kingdom. Darius appointed three superior officials. They watched over the 120 rulers. Daniel was one of these officials.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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