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VAXXED ARE DYING! - Government ADMITS Jab Is DANGEROUS! - The Silence Is DEAFENING
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3931 views • November 19, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of the UK government admitting that more jabbed people are getting so-called "covid" than unjabbed people. All the while, as Doctor Mercola has recently analyzed utilizing the CDC's numbers, in the US, vaxxed have an 18% higher death rate SO FAR and in the UK, the vaxxed are dying at 6 times the rate of the unvaxxed.
Despite the constant information coming out of people dropping dead from the jab or having serious side effects, no one seems to care. It has been nearly two months since Taiwan released their numbers showing that the jab has killed more people officially in their country than so-called "covid," yet there are no protests, there is no overhaul of the system or revolution. Yet.
In this video, we break down some of this recent news backing up what we've been saying since the beginning.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of the UK government admitting that more jabbed people are getting so-called "covid" than unjabbed people. All the while, as Doctor Mercola has recently analyzed utilizing the CDC's numbers, in the US, vaxxed have an 18% higher death rate SO FAR and in the UK, the vaxxed are dying at 6 times the rate of the unvaxxed.
Despite the constant information coming out of people dropping dead from the jab or having serious side effects, no one seems to care. It has been nearly two months since Taiwan released their numbers showing that the jab has killed more people officially in their country than so-called "covid," yet there are no protests, there is no overhaul of the system or revolution. Yet.
In this video, we break down some of this recent news backing up what we've been saying since the beginning.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
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FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
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JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
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Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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