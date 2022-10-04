Sabotage: Dangerous Rhetoric

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Our ‘Experts’ Are Pushing Us Closer To War
* Rhetoric around the Nord Stream pipeline is dangerous.
* Our leaders should be calming tensions.
* The [Bidan] administration is not helping the war in Ukraine; instead they’re escalating it.
* Ukraine applies for fast-track into NATO membership.
* If Russia launches nukes, it won’t stop there.
* Media fantasize about regime change in Russia.
* No point in a nuclear PSA, since we’ll all be dead.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-nuclear-war-means-end-world
The full segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight (3 October 2022)