Sabotage: Dangerous Rhetoric

Our ‘Experts’ Are Pushing Us Closer To War

* Rhetoric around the Nord Stream pipeline is dangerous.

* Our leaders should be calming tensions.

* The [Bidan] administration is not helping the war in Ukraine; instead they’re escalating it.

* Ukraine applies for fast-track into NATO membership.

* If Russia launches nukes, it won’t stop there.

* Media fantasize about regime change in Russia.

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-nuclear-war-means-end-world





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6313215712112

