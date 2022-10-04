Create New Account
Sabotage: Dangerous Rhetoric
Our ‘Experts’ Are Pushing Us Closer To War

* Rhetoric around the Nord Stream pipeline is dangerous.

* Our leaders should be calming tensions.

* The [Bidan] administration is not helping the war in Ukraine; instead they’re escalating it.

* Ukraine applies for fast-track into NATO membership.

* If Russia launches nukes, it won’t stop there.

* Media fantasize about regime change in Russia.

* No point in a nuclear PSA, since we’ll all be dead.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-nuclear-war-means-end-world


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6313215712112

vladimir putinsabotagerussiatucker carlsonjohn brennanjoe bidenukraineprovocationidiocracyeconomic collapseideologyatrocityescalationnatural gasdavid petraeusvolodymyr zelenskynordstreamantony blinkenbaltic seaindustrial terrorismenvironmental terrorismbaltic pipeenvironmental catastrophe

