Sabotage: Dangerous Rhetoric

Our ‘Experts’ Are Pushing Us Closer To War
* Rhetoric around the Nord Stream pipeline is dangerous.
* Our leaders should be calming tensions.
* The [Bidan] administration is not helping the war in Ukraine; instead they’re escalating it.
* Ukraine applies for fast-track into NATO membership.
* If Russia launches nukes, it won’t stop there.
* Media fantasize about regime change in Russia.
* No point in a nuclear PSA, since we’ll all be dead.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-nuclear-war-means-end-world
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 October 2022
