Mike Adams Sermon 016 - Jeremiah 7 - TRUTH has perished from this nation of LIES

- Jeremiah's prophecies of destruction due to lies and deceit. (0:00)
- God's punishment of wicked societies. (5:00)
- Society's rejection of truth and God's impending wrath. (11:52)
- Biblical prophecy and food scarcity. (16:30)
- Healing and medicine in ancient Gilead, contrasted with modern drug company's harmful treatments. (23:12)
- The dangers of lies and deception in society. (28:21)
- COVID, censorship, and God's punishment. (35:12)
- Biblical prophecy and impending societal collapse. (38:35)
