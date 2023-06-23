Moving Ukraine Closer to NATO - #NewWorldNextWeek

June 22, 2023
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw521/
This week on the New World Next Week: NATO talks about a Ukraine-NATO council that will move Ukraine closer to NATO...but they're totally not inviting them in, guys; the IMF is working on a CBDC platform (along with every other globalist bankster institution); and Obama calls for digital fingerprints to counteract disinformation.
