Moving Ukraine Closer to NATO - #NewWorldNextWeek

June 22, 2023





SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw521/

This week on the New World Next Week: NATO talks about a Ukraine-NATO council that will move Ukraine closer to NATO...but they're totally not inviting them in, guys; the IMF is working on a CBDC platform (along with every other globalist bankster institution); and Obama calls for digital fingerprints to counteract disinformation.