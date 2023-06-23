Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Moving Ukraine Closer to NATO - #NewWorldNextWeek
channel image
What is happening
8876 Subscribers
Shop now
28 views
Published Yesterday

June 22, 2023


SupportSave7 RepostsShare
The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport

134K followers
Join
Following

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw521/

This week on the New World Next Week: NATO talks about a Ukraine-NATO council that will move Ukraine closer to NATO...but they're totally not inviting them in, guys; the IMF is working on a CBDC platform (along with every other globalist bankster institution); and Obama calls for digital fingerprints to counteract disinformation.

Keywords
weaponsrussiawarcontrolsurveillanceputinslaveryukrainenatodatabisimfnewworldnextweekcbdcf16

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket