WHY DONALD TRUMP IS NOT GOING TO JAIL

Many of you out there were clapping and cheering when they said that Donald Trump was guilty of 34 felony crimes which you know he did not commit. It was held in a very partisan far-left part of the country deliberately to elicit this type of a reaction from the jury. This has nothing to do with Donald Trump and everything to do with the Democrats staying in power.

Donald Trump and his law team will appeal this conviction and they will win. You know damn well he's going to take this thing right to the Supreme Court of the United States and by that time it's going to be too late because he will be president and I'm pretty sure that all the judges that conspired against him are going to prison and possibly even executed for high treason.

I'm looking forward to the show.

