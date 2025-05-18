Adventures of Omschool (Intro)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video we introduce our channel. We talk about various subjects including Jesus, Gurus, Shamanism, Righteousness, and Sanatan Dharma. If you want to see more content like this you can donate to us using our our email address "[email protected]" on paypal or you can use this link https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=DPBA63HUDVHCN so that we can have more time and energy to make content.
X (Social Media):https://x.com/KaliandMichael
Email: [email protected]