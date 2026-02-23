Mexico’s Minister of Security & Civil Protection, Harfuch reports casualties

Mexico’s Minister of Security and Civil Protection, Harfuch, reported that 25 National Guard servicemen were killed, along with one prison guard and one employee of the State Attorney General’s Office, as a result of cartel actions across the country.

Adding:

US government issues travel Warning to Mexico.

A travel alert from the US embassy in Mexico notes that no airports are closed, but roadblocks affect airline operations in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta.

Adding:

As expected, after the deaths of El Mencho and his right-hand man El Tuli, leadership of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel has passed to Juan Carlos González Valencia, known as “El 03,” the slain boss’s stepson.

El 03 represents the cartel’s hardline enforcement wing. His blood ties to the Valencia family’s financial network strengthen internal cohesion and consolidate control.

He is expected to rule alongside his mother, Rosalinda González Valencia, who was released from prison months ago, as well as other relatives linked to Los Cuinis, the cartel’s powerful money-laundering structure.

Washington is offering $5 million for his capture, though that figure will likely rise.

A new, more ambitious generation is now steering CJNG. The impact on Mexico’s drug trade and its confrontation with state forces will soon become clear. Given El 03’s profile and family backing, escalation appears likely.

Via: @rybar_latam

Adding: UNCONFIRMED REPORTS indicate that blockades have resumed in the Mexican state of Michoacán.

Trucks and vehicles are reportedly being set on fire on highways in the municipalities of Apatzingán, Aguililla, and Buenavista.

There are also claims that a drone strike targeted the state Attorney General’s office headquarters.

Adding More from another video: On the La Piedad–Yurécuaro highway in Michoacán, a cargo truck was set on fire by armed men and left burning on the road.



