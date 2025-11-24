Maverick News: Carney's "Who Cares?" on Trump Ignites Fury

Join us LIVE for tonight's Maverick News broadcast as we dive deep into the escalating global tensions and political firestorms shaking the world on November 23, 2025!TOP STORY: Mark Carney's "Who Cares" Bombshell on Trump Trade Deal

Former Bank of England Governor and UN climate envoy Mark Carney ignited fury, brushing off the urgent need for a new U.S.-UK trade agreement under President Trump as a "low priority" and muttering "Who cares?" in a media conference. As Trump's administration pushes aggressive economic resets, Carney's apparent apathy has critics labeling it elite detachment from working-class realities. Is this a sign of crumbling transatlantic ties? We break down the fallout and what it means for global markets.BREAKING: Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Gain Momentum in Geneva

High-stakes negotiations between U.S., Ukrainian, and European officials kicked off in Geneva today on Trump's controversial 28-point peace plan to end the war—despite widespread backlash over concessions like territorial swaps and military caps. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hailed "tremendous progress," but Zelensky fired back at Trump's "ingratitude" accusations, vowing constructive engagement. With deadlines looming and Russia looming large, could this be the breakthrough—or a forced surrender? Full analysis inside.Mamdani Doubles Down: Trump a "Fascist" and "Despot" Post-White House Meeting

NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani refused to walk back his explosive rhetoric, reaffirming on NBC's Meet the Press that President Trump remains a "fascist" and "threat to democracy"—just days after their surprisingly cordial Oval Office sit-down on affordability and public safety. Despite Trump's interjections and promises of cooperation, Mamdani's unyielding stance highlights deepening U.S. political rifts. Will this derail federal funding for the Big Apple?Plus: Europe's pushback on Trump's Ukraine blueprint—security guarantees or sellout?

Zelensky's latest plea for U.S. gratitude amid frozen assets and energy deals.