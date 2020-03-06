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Los Angeles Officials Declare Coronavirus Emergency As U.S. Death Toll Reaches 11 - War Room Full Show
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27 views • March 06, 2020
Breaking developments on the Coronavirus and China begins their deflection of the cause and origin of the outbreak as the death toll in America increases. We have legal expert Tyler Nixon on to break down the stunning move from Judge Jackson to provide free legal counsel to jurors. Dan Lyman on to talk about the border issues in Turkey and Greece. Owen Shroyer goes back in time to a Rush Limbaugh piece from 1991 that proves the more things change, the more they stay the same. Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!
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