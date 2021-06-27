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The Highwire
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390 views • June 27, 2021
This video is so instructive that we can't miss this. Del Bigtree begins with the fact that this video will blow your mind. He talks about a gigantic study by the CDC, the most important study that has been done. Starts with the Mask , the mask spin. He wants to talk about truth. Check to see how masks affected Covid. What % showed and journalists failed to tell the truth. He shows a map of before and after. This is awesome information. Don't miss it. He talks about restaurants and what happened. He shows a % of mask wearing effects on restaurants. They saw a decrease of cases. He brings on the Jaxen Report, by Jefferey Jaxen He addresses Robert Redfield who resigned and much,much more
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