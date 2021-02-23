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Moses Hitting The Rock Three Times Caused Christ To Be Beaten Three Times
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11 views • February 23, 2021
Moses was told to smote the Rock once, then later told to speak to it and he hit it twice instead Numbers 20:11 for a total of 3 times he hit a Rock which represented Christ.
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