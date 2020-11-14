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Is Trump a Freemason? Trump Tower 666 - Temple of Baal
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676 views • November 14, 2020
WatchManscry: Is Donald Trump a Freemason? Why does Trump Tower have 666 built into its architecture? This EXPLOSIVE video visits the hidden mystery of Trump Tower and looks into Trump's involvement in the dark arts. It will also visit Trump's interest with mysticism and mythical gods. This video will offer evidence of Trump's Freemasonry connection. If you have wondered if Donald J. Trump is involved in secret orders, the evidence presented in this disclosure, will answer those questions. It will also explain the origins of Baal worship and freemasonry symbolism.
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