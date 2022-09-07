Doctor Peter Breggin | Dr. Breggin Asks, "Why Is Doctor Robert Malone a Partner In NIH Activ?" What Is NIH Activ (ACCELERATING COVID-19 THERAPEUTIC INTERVENTIONS AND VACCINES)?

Read Doctor Peter Breggin’s Desmet/Malone Mass Formations and Mass Psychosis Research: https://breggin.com/Threats-from-the-Desmet-Malone-Mass-Formations-and-Mass-Psychosis

Learn More About Doctor Peter Breggin’s Research Today: https://breggin.com/

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Why Is Doctor Malone a Partner In NIH Activ? https://www.nih.gov/research-training/medical-research-initiatives/activ?

What Is NIH Activ? ACCELERATING COVID-19 THERAPEUTIC INTERVENTIONS AND VACCINES) - https://www.nih.gov/research-training/medical-research-initiatives/activ

Is Doctor Malone Pushing the Writings of Dr. Mattias Desmet? The Psychology of Totalitarianism https://www.amazon.com/Psychology-Totalitarianism-Mattias-Desmet/dp/1645021726/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2R3XP25BMATJ3&keywords=dr.+matthias+desmet&qid=1662219707&sprefix=dr.+mattias+desmet%2Caps%2C91&sr=8-1

Doctor Robert Malone - Dr. Robert Malone Full Interview By Joe Rogan: Explains How Dire the Situation is in the USA, YouTube Removes Bombshell Viral Video! - https://rumble.com/vrrdsc-dr.-robert-malone-explains-how-dire-the-situation-is-in-the-usa-full-interv.html

Learn More About Doctor Robert Malone Today At: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33833683/

NOTE: Desmet’s work on mass formation theory was brought to the world’s attention on The Joe Rogan Experience and in major alternative news outlets around the globe. Read this book to get beyond the sound bites!

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