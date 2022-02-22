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Blood of COVID19 Coronavirus vaccine people is changing to 5G AI femtobot Progenitor virus zombies
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646 views • February 22, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2022). The blood of the human homo-sapiens specie people, who received the Illuminati NWO top hierarchy Shambhala “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils’ demon-possessed AI “black goo” 5G remote assassination t-Veronica zombie virus Borg biochemical weapon COVID19 Coronavirus vaccine are turning into non-human synthetic sentient life form entities that are 5G receptors of fallen angel devils’ mind-control. They can be used as a zombie army against the Tribulation Saints Christians, who are left behind on the earth, after we real Christians finish our warnings and are raptured into heaven. The “women’s equality” “Jezebel-spirit-filled” post-1960s “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch “humanism” “political correctness” “women’s rights” “Atlantis Hellenistic Satanism Western values” pastors and religious Christian freak hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, are hiding in silence, because they are afraid of getting assassinated, and all their families either slaughtered or their brains controlled to try to kill them, and all their incomes cut off, and cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms, and shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons from next door homes and rooms, and poisoned with NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria, and attacked with witchcraft & psychic attacks all day, and demons sent to attack them all day, and coworkers’ minds turned against them and their minds manipulated to sin, and their children kidnapped by Hillary Clinton’s CPS (Child Protective Services) as child sex slaves for the reptilian hybrid elites to be tortured & lesbian raped & sacrificed & eaten, and their leftover human meat thrown into supermarket & restaurant food and bones ground to be placed into GMO food products. They are cowardly traitors to our God and our human specie and humanoid species and dragon allies and all our other allies. This is why every single pastor and thousands of religious Christian freak hordes (except for one Christian brother), who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, betrayed me and threw me out to the Illuminati wolves to fight alone by myself against the Illuminati CIA NSA MI6 FBI and world leaders and their black nobility families Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar bosses and the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal Satanist feminists who are torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 12 million children every year and Draco Empire space fleet and ascended master fallen angel devils and Satan Lucifer, in order to protect them and their families and the earth and the human specie and the women & children, without sleeping or eating or bathing or looking for work to cover my own living costs or marrying, while under horrific persecutions and getting cooked alive every day by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms. They are the apostate End Times harlot Church. They even have the gall and audacity to modify & sterilize & dilute & edit the 100% truth that we real Christians preach in our daily sermons, in order to make it safe from assassinations and ridicule. This is why everyone is not trying to kill them and everyone is not ridiculing them. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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