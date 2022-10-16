Advanced Weapons, Globe Earth & Mandela Effect

This is the Environment we live in and our Climate is a global one.

This lie has been designed to cause arguments and distract from the more serious issues.

They are killing us with poisons and radiation from advanced weapons.

There is a war for your flesh and for your soul.

No lie is of the truth. See scripture below the links.

The Curve

https://www.brighteon.com/1d4d8722-9328-4912-8b10-aae66021b622

It's Biblical - The Firmament

https://www.brighteon.com/c23a0ae7-08c7-4ee6-80c6-56b4c6bb588a

See The Light

https://www.brighteon.com/f6c1a717-f64f-4032-914d-65b02d5c6bec

NOT FLAT Final Answer

https://www.brighteon.com/ed11454f-fe90-44fd-b3eb-895491905278





No lie is of the truth.

1 John 2:18-29 Little children, it is the last time: and as ye have heard that antichrist shall come, even now are there many antichrists; whereby we know that it is the last time.

19 They went out from us, but they were not of us; for if they had been of us, they would no doubt have continued with us: but they went out, that they might be made manifest that they were not all of us.

20 But ye have an unction from the Holy One, and ye know all things.

21 I have not written unto you because ye know not the truth, but because ye know it, and that no lie is of the truth.

22 Who is a liar but he that denieth that Jesus is the Christ? He is antichrist, that denieth the Father and the Son.

23 Whosoever denieth the Son, the same hath not the Father: he that acknowledgeth the Son hath the Father also.

24 Let that therefore abide in you, which ye have heard from the beginning. If that which ye have heard from the beginning shall remain in you, ye also shall continue in the Son, and in the Father.

25 And this is the promise that he hath promised us, even eternal life.

26 These things have I written unto you concerning them that seduce you.

27 But the anointing which ye have received of him abideth in you, and ye need not that any man teach you: but as the same anointing teacheth you of all things, and is truth, and is no lie, and even as it hath taught you, ye shall abide in him.

28 And now, little children, abide in him; that, when he shall appear, we may have confidence, and not be ashamed before him at his coming.

29 If ye know that he is righteous, ye know that every one that doeth righteousness is born of him.