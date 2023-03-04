Fierce disputes about the correctness of the decision to supply Abrams tanks to the combat zone are still ongoing in the United States. In the United States, not only many military experts but even high-ranking military officials and politicians are against sending American tanks to the front line. Notwithstanding, the decision to send these tanks was made even despite the numerous warnings of experts about the fallacy of this decision. And against the backdrop of news about the preparation of deliveries of American M1 Abrams tanks to the front line, war correspondents and military historians decided to remind the Pentagon of how the Pskov paratroopers captured one of the best tanks of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN

Support BORZZIKMAN:



WebMoney:

Z287850237751(USD)

E356280180033(EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

