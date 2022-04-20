Russia Launches ‘Battle of Donbas’ on Eastern Front, Ukraine Says

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04/18/2022 Russian forces tried to push through Ukrainian defences along almost the entire front line in eastern Ukraine, launching the so-called the “Battle of the Donbas” – the long-awaited second phase of the war. Zelenskyy says: “No matter how many Russian troops they send , we will fight. We will defend ourselves.”