W.H.O. PANDEMIC TREATY THREAT LOOMS LARGER
Scriptural Scrutiny
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/w-h-o-pandemic-treaty-threat-looms-larger/

An updated version of the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty reveals an extensive power grab under the banner of a ‘One Health’ approach, now adding climate change, energy, and sustainability to the agenda the unelected global agency has its sights on.

POSTED: November 3, 2023

