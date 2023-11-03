Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/w-h-o-pandemic-treaty-threat-looms-larger/
An updated version of the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty reveals an extensive power grab under the banner of a ‘One Health’ approach, now adding climate change, energy, and sustainability to the agenda the unelected global agency has its sights on.
POSTED: November 3, 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.