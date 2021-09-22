YouTube Kills The Still Report!!!, 3696

Good morning, I’m still reporting on the coup!



Well, the coupsters finally got Beth and I as they killed off our YouTube channel entirely.



Just 4 days before we had a June 26th first strike age off on Friday, so that we could start posting on YouTube once again, we got hit out of the blue with a 3rd strike that killed off our channel.



So, after 16 years of YouTubeing, and over 4,000 videos – the existing 3,696 plus an additional series I tried called the Minute Memo, of which here were over 400 still up on YouTube – and even 72 million views – YouTube comes to an end? Maybe not.



Oops one more thing; the total views does count the views racked up by “The Money Masters” alone, which, when Google bought YouTube, they scratched “The Money Masters” which had at the time 40 million views all by itself!!

That comes to 112,000,000 lifetime views! That’s got to place this channel highly somewhere in the YouTube hall of fame.



So here is the last screenshot I took of the strike situation over the weekend. It shows that the June 26th strike would expire on Sept 24. That’s this coming Friday. And what is going to happen at 1 pm mountain time on Friday? The results of the Arizona Audit will be made public live from the floor of the Arizona Senate chamber.



Now I’m not saying there is a direct connection there, but it is a rather exacting coincidence.



So what was this mysterious 3rd strike all about? We haven’t posted on YouTube since Sept. 1.



Here’s what we were told by YouTube on Monday morning:

“Our team has reviewed your content, and, unfortunately, we think it violates our medical misinformation policy. We’ve removed the following content from YouTube. Thursday Night Live.”



Which Thursday night Live? They don’t say. What was the problem? Typically, we had Dr. Bose Ravenel on those livestreams, who is one of the world’s foremost authorities on COVID. He’s a former professor of pediatrics at UNC, and has been in practice for 40 years.



However, they don’t mention what the problem was other than a vague reference to COVID-19 vaccinations.



“YouTube doesn’t allow claims about COVID-19 vaccinations that contradict expert concensus from local health authorities or the World Health Organization (WHO).”



Oh really. Well, what about that second strike. Here it is: WHO reverses Course on Vacs, 3622.



This was a story – a big, big story – that the WHO had reversed its position on vaccinating children. They now say that vaccinating children under age 16 – or maybe it was 18 – is NOT recommended.



This was mostly a clip from a Tucker Carlson story about this press release from the WHO. How much more mainstream do you have to be? Carlson’s pieces are among the best-researched, most accurate in the history of journalism.



No, what this disagreed with is not the WHO, but Dr. Fauci’s ever-shifting policies – doing whatever he is told to do by the White House, who, in turn is taking direct orders now from the CCP.



[insert Tucker]



So it’s a Catch-22 situation. Report on whatever the WHO says, or what the lying Dr. Fauci – slash Biden Administration says. Truthful reporting is supposed to trump lying politicians in this country. It’s a part of what keeps America free. But in today’s world there are still a few who practice truthful journalism, and all of them have been run off of