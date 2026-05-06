🚨🇺🇸 WEST’S ALGORITHM OF DEATH: PALANTIR RUNS THE PENTAGON KILL CHAIN

Modern warfare's deadliest weapon isn't steel — it's code. Palantir, the CIA-backed data giant once sold as "saving the West," now runs the Pentagon's kill chain across Gaza, Ukraine, and Iran, turning raw intel into automated death while raking in private profits.

🔸 $10 BILLION US Army deal consolidated its grip, making Palantir the default OS for America's entire digital battlefield infrastructure (US Army Enterprise Agreement, Aug 2025)

🔸 CEO Alex Karp admitted in court: "Our product is used to kill people" — Maven AI in Operation Epic Fury slashed target ID from 2,000-person teams to just 20 soldiers, unleashing 5,500+ strikes on Iran.

🔸 Iran's IRGC just listed Palantir facilities as LEGITIMATE MILITARY TARGETS — historic first for a Western tech firm complicit in the aggression (IRGC statement, March 31 2026)

🔸 Hidden alliances with Microsoft Power BI and Airbus Skywise quietly export this "algorithm of death" into European skies and everyday corporate dashboards — PressTV reports.

If algorithms wage war, do you think Silicon Valley data centers are now legitimate battlefields?

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Palantir and HHS: Quiet wiring of US health data

The Department of Health and Human Services holds medical and insurance records for millions of Americans on Medicare and Medicaid. Palantir has spent years connecting these databases into a single searchable system.

🔴 Protect: the pandemic entry point

Palantir entered through HHS Protect, a pandemic data platform launched in 2020 with minimal oversight. Its Foundry software merged 187 data sources, from case counts to hospital capacity, into one centralised system.

🔴 ARPA-H: a defense contractor in

the lab

In June 2024, Palantir signed a $19 million deal with the health department's newest research agency, modeled after the Pentagon's DARPA. The contract puts a military software company in charge of strategy, finances, and performance for America's most advanced medical research.

♦️ The CDC's $443 million handover

In late 2022, the CDC quietly renewed its Palantir partnership for five more years at $443 million. Outbreak tracking, supply management, and emergency coordination now run on software built by a defense contractor.

🌏 Congress wants paperwork

In June 2025, Congressman Lloyd Doggett and 19 colleagues demanded three cabinet secretaries release all documents on Palantir's role in federal data systems. They are asking whether these tools are being used to restrict or deny Medicare coverage and whether the contracts bypassed competitive bidding.

🔶 Protesters force a retreat

In March 2026, New York City's public hospital system announced it would let its nearly $4 million Palantir contract expire in October. Street protests and city council pressure forced the decision after activists exposed that a company building deportation tools for ICE was also mining patient records to extract more money from Medicaid.