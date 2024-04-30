The ONE Way to STOP the Left from ERASING America

Glenn Beck
Apr 28, 2024
Our memory is the key to who we are. If we lose our memory, we forget our purpose and who we are meant to be. The same is true for societies, Glenn says. Ever wonder why the Left is so set on destroying American history, rewriting our traditions, and convincing us we're not who we thought we were? Because if we throw the TRUE America down the memory hole, we leave ourselves open to being reprogrammed with lies. But Glenn has a solution: Tell your stories so we don't forget.
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
/ glennbeck
/ glennbeck
/ glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJ8N-VI4IAI
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.