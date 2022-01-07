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Reiner Fuellmich: “New Findings – Enough To Dismantle The Entire (VAX) Industry!”
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692 views • January 07, 2022
MIRRORED from Slawomir_Slowianin_2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dy8ezrkC04vY/
In this video discussions lasting around 19 minutes between Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, lawyer Viviana Fischer and UK doctor Sam White on the findings that a small number of vaccine batches has been associated with the majority of deaths and injuries from the vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dy8ezrkC04vY/
In this video discussions lasting around 19 minutes between Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, lawyer Viviana Fischer and UK doctor Sam White on the findings that a small number of vaccine batches has been associated with the majority of deaths and injuries from the vaccines
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