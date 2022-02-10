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UNDERSTANDING THE BIRTH CERTIFICATE SCAM {THERE IS NOT JUST ONE BIRTH CERTIFICATE BUT THERE OR TWO}
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49 views • February 10, 2022
your mum dad get one and the vatican gets the other one and thats for all newborn baby over the world DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH {RedPillWorld bets you do nothing all}
Re-Upload: Reclaim Your Securities
Understanding the Birth Certificate Scam
http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com
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Re-Upload: Reclaim Your Securities
Understanding the Birth Certificate Scam
http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com
More Videos:
https://hacvideo.com
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