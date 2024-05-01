Support optimal digestive health with a potent blend of organic fruits and vegetables

Groovy Bee® Organic Greens + Superfood Powder with Digestive Enzymes is a potent superfood blend that's packed with essential nutrients and beneficial phytonutrients. It offers the combined benefits of more than 20 alkaline-supporting greens, berries, fruits, vegetables and digestive enzymes to help keep your digestive system healthy.
Groovy Bee® Organic Greens+ Superfood Powder with Digestive Enzymes contains no GMOs, processing aids, excipients, carriers or artificial colors and flavors. It is also vegan, non-China, certified Kosher and organic, and extensively lab-tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.
Specially formulated to provide optimal nutrition and support an alkaline diet, Groovy Bee® Organic Greens + Superfood Powder contains only the highest-quality organic greens, fruits, berries and vegetables for optimal health.
