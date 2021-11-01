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WorldWide WALK OUT! Kick-Off on November 3rd
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2693 views • November 01, 2021
Join us for the WorldWide Walk Out kick-off on November 3rd 2021!
Worldwide Walkouts will demand a return to freedom and democratic principles. Citizens around the globe are protesting loss of liberty, illegal mandates and tyrannical government overreach. Every man, woman and child is important to this movement!
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., CHD Board Chair and Lead Counsel:
“No government in history has ever surrendered power in the absence of a demand. We need to tell these governments and their friends in the technocracy, the Silicon Valley billionaire boys club, the mainstream media, and the pharmaceutical industry that we will no longer tolerate their trampling of citizens’ rights.”
• Why?
People have been battered during the epidemic for the last 1.5 years. And now their jobs, livelihoods, education for their children and way of life is being threatened because they refuse to take a government and employer mandated injection.
Religious and medical exemptions are being rejected but that is a false choice anyway. Since when does anyone need an exemption to exercise their personal right to reject a foreign substance being injected into their body by the government?
Americans and the world need to stand up, walk out and just say NO. CHD will encourage recurring walkouts where citizens target specific industries and solidify our grassroots movement as a powerful voting block in elections to apply political pressure.
• Who?
Children’s Health Defense and our State and International Chapters are joining citizens and organizations from all over the world as they come together for “WORLDWIDE WALKOUTS!”
• What?
“WORLDWIDE WALKOUTS!” is a call for a global shut down to stop business as usual and celebrate human rights. Citizens around the world will be asked to unify for freedom and commit acts of civil disobedience to make their point. No masks, no vaccines, no testing. No coercion. The potential headlines: “500 towns in America and around the world have nurses, teachers etc. walk out for freedom”, “French and Italian Voters in acts of civil disobedience…”
• Where?
Any mass gathering of people in peaceful noncompliance engaging in acts of civil disobedience. While individual town halls/courthouses may yield smaller crowds, it’s easier than driving hours to a state capital. No event is too small or too large. They will only grow with time.
• How?
Make it a celebration of unity. Communities may need to order sound equipment, permits, porta-potties, etc. depending on the number expected. Have food (order pizzas and food trucks), or ask people to bring food for a Freedom Pot Luck, picnic baskets and picnic blankets and musical instruments. Create a unified voice with singing of popular songs, the national anthem, chants and more. Ask veterans, first responders, educators and children to speak. Create a freedom community by asking the crowd to introduce themselves to their neighbor, encouraging hugs and holding hands to resist the mainstream narrative of social distancing and fearing close contact with others. Choosing a color for your events might be a great unifier.
(SOURCE: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/child-health-topics/health-freedom/worldwide-walk-outs/#overview)
• Downloadable Memes to Advertise this Event (links below):
CHD Branded
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/worldwide-walkout-branded.jpg
Unbranded
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/worldwide-walkout-unbranded.jpg
• Related Article: Children’s Health Defense Joins Citizens on November 3 to Kick Off Worldwide Walkouts to Demand a Return to Freedom and Democratic Principles
(please see link below):
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/press-release/childrens-health-defense-joins-citizens-on-november-3-to-kick-off-worldwide-walkouts-to-demand-a-return-to-freedom-and-democratic-principles/
(credit: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.)
𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳(𝘴).*
Please visit and support https://childrenshealthdefense.org/ if you appreciate this content.
NOTE: 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘢𝘶𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘳(𝘴) / 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘳(𝘴) / 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳(𝘴) 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘴/𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴; 𝘐 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘰𝘳 𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦.
𝘔𝘺 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘨𝘰𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘴𝘰 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘰𝘸𝘯, 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘥, 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴.
Worldwide Walkouts will demand a return to freedom and democratic principles. Citizens around the globe are protesting loss of liberty, illegal mandates and tyrannical government overreach. Every man, woman and child is important to this movement!
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., CHD Board Chair and Lead Counsel:
“No government in history has ever surrendered power in the absence of a demand. We need to tell these governments and their friends in the technocracy, the Silicon Valley billionaire boys club, the mainstream media, and the pharmaceutical industry that we will no longer tolerate their trampling of citizens’ rights.”
• Why?
People have been battered during the epidemic for the last 1.5 years. And now their jobs, livelihoods, education for their children and way of life is being threatened because they refuse to take a government and employer mandated injection.
Religious and medical exemptions are being rejected but that is a false choice anyway. Since when does anyone need an exemption to exercise their personal right to reject a foreign substance being injected into their body by the government?
Americans and the world need to stand up, walk out and just say NO. CHD will encourage recurring walkouts where citizens target specific industries and solidify our grassroots movement as a powerful voting block in elections to apply political pressure.
• Who?
Children’s Health Defense and our State and International Chapters are joining citizens and organizations from all over the world as they come together for “WORLDWIDE WALKOUTS!”
• What?
“WORLDWIDE WALKOUTS!” is a call for a global shut down to stop business as usual and celebrate human rights. Citizens around the world will be asked to unify for freedom and commit acts of civil disobedience to make their point. No masks, no vaccines, no testing. No coercion. The potential headlines: “500 towns in America and around the world have nurses, teachers etc. walk out for freedom”, “French and Italian Voters in acts of civil disobedience…”
• Where?
Any mass gathering of people in peaceful noncompliance engaging in acts of civil disobedience. While individual town halls/courthouses may yield smaller crowds, it’s easier than driving hours to a state capital. No event is too small or too large. They will only grow with time.
• How?
Make it a celebration of unity. Communities may need to order sound equipment, permits, porta-potties, etc. depending on the number expected. Have food (order pizzas and food trucks), or ask people to bring food for a Freedom Pot Luck, picnic baskets and picnic blankets and musical instruments. Create a unified voice with singing of popular songs, the national anthem, chants and more. Ask veterans, first responders, educators and children to speak. Create a freedom community by asking the crowd to introduce themselves to their neighbor, encouraging hugs and holding hands to resist the mainstream narrative of social distancing and fearing close contact with others. Choosing a color for your events might be a great unifier.
(SOURCE: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/child-health-topics/health-freedom/worldwide-walk-outs/#overview)
• Downloadable Memes to Advertise this Event (links below):
CHD Branded
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/worldwide-walkout-branded.jpg
Unbranded
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/worldwide-walkout-unbranded.jpg
• Related Article: Children’s Health Defense Joins Citizens on November 3 to Kick Off Worldwide Walkouts to Demand a Return to Freedom and Democratic Principles
(please see link below):
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/press-release/childrens-health-defense-joins-citizens-on-november-3-to-kick-off-worldwide-walkouts-to-demand-a-return-to-freedom-and-democratic-principles/
(credit: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.)
𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳(𝘴).*
Please visit and support https://childrenshealthdefense.org/ if you appreciate this content.
NOTE: 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘢𝘶𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘳(𝘴) / 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘳(𝘴) / 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳(𝘴) 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘴/𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴; 𝘐 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘰𝘳 𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦.
𝘔𝘺 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘨𝘰𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘴𝘰 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘰𝘸𝘯, 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘥, 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴.
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