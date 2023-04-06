America is being taken over by Communists, and all of us, including the Chinese community, should work together to stop the agenda of the Communist Party!

https://gettr.com/post/p2dmbg07c3a

4/4/2023 【NFSC Citizens in Solidarity with Miles Guo Outside the SDNY Court】A gentleman interviewed by Nicole believes that this country is being taken over by Communists, and all of us, including the Chinese community, should work together to stop the agenda of the Communist Party!

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/4/2023 【纽约南区法庭外新中国联邦人声援文贵先生】一位接受妮可采访的美国人认为，这个国家正在被共产化，我们所有人，包括美国华裔必须团结在一起阻止共产党的企图！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平





