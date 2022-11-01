Please consider donating to help keep this site availabe as one of the largest free online collections of science based information on natural and alternative health.
0:00 Introduction
0:10 Zinc deficiency
0:30 Depleting Our Zinc Stores
1:18 Zinc is Critical For Immune Health
1:56 Zinc Reduces Inflammation in the Body
2:47 Zinc Deficiency and Pyroluria
3:42 Zinc Helps Reduce Cancer Cell Growth
4:27 Zinc Deficiency and Estrogen Balance
5:42 Relationship Between Zinc and Copper
6:15 How Much Zinc Should You Take In?
7:50 Consultation & More Info
