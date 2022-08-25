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The Nature of Humans & Animals in Buddhism
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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14 views • August 25, 2022

Our topic: Human nature in Buddhism- that is, whether Buddhism accepts the existence of human nature, what in biology would be called animal instincts in the human animal. Pannobhasa came up with this topic and this is interesting.


See the playlist of videos at Buddhist Monk Truthers 1 & 2: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/pgAG3p9TQEeW/

Ajahn Punnadhammo's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AjahnPunnadhammo
Ajahn Punnadhammo is a senior Buddhist monk in our Ajahn Chah Thai Forest tradition. He has 30 years seniority and he is the abbot at Arrow River Forest Hermitage in northern Ontario, Canada, at: https://arrowriver.ca/

Ajahn Punnadhammo is the author of the definitive book on Theravada Buddhist cosmology, which I have purchased and read and highly recommend. "The Buddhist Cosmos: A Comprehensive Survey of the Early Buddhist Worldview; according to Theravāda and Sarvāstivāda sources". This Amazon.com link is for the US, not Canada: https://www.amazon.com/Buddhist-Cosmos-Comprehensive-WorldviewSarv%C4%81stiv%C4%81da/dp/1791731945/ref=sr_1_1 crid=3KFHUS066HJWB&keywords=the+buddhist+cosmos&qid=1651878181&s=books&sprefix=the+buddhist+cosmos%2Cstripbooks-intl-ship%2C111&sr=1-1

Paññobhāsa was a monk for 30 years and is now a layman in South Carolina.
See the playlist of videos at Buddhist Monk Truthers https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/2H83eFTsfBMQ/

Paññobhāsa's URL Links:
current blog (mostly philosophy and caustic critiques of Marxism): https://politicallyincorrectdharma.blogspot.com/
primordial website: https://nippapanca.org
Minds page: https://www.minds.com/Pannobhasa_Bhikkhu/
Bitchute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/67rZHAtWjVje/
SubscribeStar support page: https://www.subscribestar.com/philosophical-dharma
Discord server (mainly for traditionalist Buddhist discussions and networking): https://discord.gg/YDwsrgTFaM
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Pannobhasa

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChQJMvdH3Is-fw7rVhYd4uA
Twitter (brand new): https://twitter.com/PannobhasaSC
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Pannobhasa
NEW BOOK, “Essays in Theravada Buddhism”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096ZHKY9D
ALSO, 2nd BOOK, “Philosophical Dharma”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097XGM71P/...
3rd BOOK, “Buddhist Ethics, Buddhist Practice”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0991DQBLZ?...

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
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https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

My books are available at Amazon.
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Keywords
buddhismhuman naturepunnadhammoanimal nature
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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