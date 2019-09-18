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How to: Make a Healthy Coffee Substitute | Caffeine-Free
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17 views • September 18, 2019
Its finally here! My Healthy Coffee Substitute and how it helped me to quit drinking coffee:)
Read my blogpost here on "How I Quit Drinking Coffee" for good! http://www.healthnutnutrition.ca/2014...
Espresso machine I used: http://amzn.to/2jDqdGo
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RELATED VIDEOS
How to Make Almond cream: http://youtu.be/xmo0FSdfXl4
How to Make Almond Milk: http://youtu.be/URyW7E_or-8
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INGREDIENTS
Coffeeless Latte:
-Unsweetened vanilla almond milk
-1 heaping tsp. of Bambu organic coffee substitute you can find it here: http://amzn.to/1mE59Mr
-1 tsp. of coconut sugar I use this brand: http://amzn.to/1snGAT3
Coffeeless Cup of Joe:
-1 heaping tsp. of Bambu
-1 tsp. coconut sugar
-Fill mug with hot water
-Top of with some homemade almond cream!
Have a coffee free day!
Read my blogpost here on "How I Quit Drinking Coffee" for good! http://www.healthnutnutrition.ca/2014...
Espresso machine I used: http://amzn.to/2jDqdGo
________________________
RELATED VIDEOS
How to Make Almond cream: http://youtu.be/xmo0FSdfXl4
How to Make Almond Milk: http://youtu.be/URyW7E_or-8
________________________
INGREDIENTS
Coffeeless Latte:
-Unsweetened vanilla almond milk
-1 heaping tsp. of Bambu organic coffee substitute you can find it here: http://amzn.to/1mE59Mr
-1 tsp. of coconut sugar I use this brand: http://amzn.to/1snGAT3
Coffeeless Cup of Joe:
-1 heaping tsp. of Bambu
-1 tsp. coconut sugar
-Fill mug with hot water
-Top of with some homemade almond cream!
Have a coffee free day!
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