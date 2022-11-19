Amazing Angelic Warnings - "The Insanity of Babylon"

This is the fifth of a 7 part series that took place at our very own Granite Bay Hilltop SDA church this past month hosted by AFCOE, our Amazing Facts Center of Evangelism training program.
If you are interested in learning more about AFCOE, please click the link below 👇
https://www.afcoe.org
➤Subscribe to Doug Batchelor: http://bit.ly/2zptpvf
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.