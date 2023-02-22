The Wrath of Justice is Starting to Take a Grip Worldwide - Trudeau & Fauci are Being Indicted!

(Feb 18, 2023) Retired Swiss banker Pascal Najadi is joined by Ann Vandersteel to discuss a few of the the criminal cases currently moving forward around the globe. Dr. David martin is working with three law enforcement agencies in the U.S. who are currently going after EcoHealth Alliance president Peter Daszak, University of North Carolina researcher Ralph Baric, and Anthony Fauci for their illegal and deadly COVID gain of function research. Justin Trudeau and Anthony Fauci are being brought up on charges of premeditated mass murder and global terrorism.





Video source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/knXi9j5IzeXG/