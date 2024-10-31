Russians Dominate Both Sky And Ground

Russian forces dominate the sky over Ukraine. Precision drone and missile strikes are pounding Ukrainian rear daily. Another combined attack was launched on October 31st. The targets included important facilities of the Ukrainian military and industrial infrastructure in the Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava regions and in the capital Kiev.

Explosions thundered on the outskirts of Kiev. Drone strikes were reported in Vyshgorod. One of the strikes heavily damaged the facilities of the military base of the National Guard.

At least six Russian missiles targeted the bridge in Zatoka in the southern Odessa region. It is one of the routes of military supplies from NATO to Ukraine. As a result of the attack, the bridge was damaged but not destroyed.

Russian kamikaze drones destroyed workshops where the Ukrainian military produced small FPV drones in the town of Verhnedneprovsk in the Dnepropetrovsk region. These UAVs are playing an important role in tactical operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the constant strikes on rear workshops largely affect the capabilities of the Ukrainian military.

The city of Kremenchug in the Poltava region came under massive drone attack. The target of the strikes was the local oil refinery which provided fuel and lubricants to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The strikes heavily damaged the equipment and key installations of the enterprise. As a result, fuel supplies to the frontlines may be disrupted.

A series of strikes damaged some energy infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv. The city is pounded by Russian drones, missiles and heavy bombs.

Russian forces are also pounding Ukrainian military bases, warehouses and points of deployment in the tactical rear in the Donbass.

In their turn, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched UAVs on the Russian border regions. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, at least 20 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed in six Russian regions and over the waters of the Black Sea. The attack resulted in no significant damage on the Russian territory.

The Russian military also maintains the military initiative on the frontlines. In the Kupyansk direction, they are expanding their zone of control near Senkovo. As a result of heavy battles, the strategically important stronghold on the bank of the Oskol river, the village of Kruglyakovka came under full Russian control. The Special Forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine fought fiercely in staged videos but failed to stop the Russian army in reality.

In the Pokrovsk-Kurakhovo direction, Ukrainian defense is collapsing. The Russian Army took control of Kurakhovka and completed the mop up operation there. Ukrainian military sources also confirmed the loss of a farm west of the village.

Demoralized Ukrainian soldiers are fleeing from their positions, retreating from one stronghold to another.

