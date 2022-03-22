MTG Introduces Bill to Ban US Funding of BioLabs in UKR

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Majorie introduced a bill today that would stop tax payer funding for bioweapons and eliminate these programs from the federal government.
"No government should be creating bioweapons. That's evil and wrong."
The name of the bill:
"Stopping the spread of the taxpayer bioweapon act." 🔥
A glance at Twitter shows how triggered leftists are by this. 😂😂
Sauce:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10628067/Marjorie-Taylor-Greene-introduces-bill-ban-funding-bioweapons-labs-Ukraine.html