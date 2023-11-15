Create New Account
PAYING TO SEE A CAPTIVE LIVE BIGFOOT!! #Bigfoot #sasquatch #RFB
Alex Hammer
Published a day ago

Two Texas men place a bet one night in a Texas Barroom. One claims within 365 days he can PROVE that Bigfoot is indeed Real and ALIVE. They end up seeing something they wish they never saw.EVERYTHING I USE AND CARRY WHEN OUT IN THE WILD https://www.amazon.com/shop/jailbreak...

TOM LYONS https://www.amazon.com/Bigfoot-Fright...

00:00 START

00:38 INTRO

01:36 PROLOGUE

#BIGFOOT #LIVEBIGFOOT #SASQUATCH #jailbreakoverlander


RFB - ALL VIDEOS

https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9


RichieFromBoston

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/


Shared from and subscribe to:

JailBreak Overlander

https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos


preppingbiblesurvivalfood shortagesnaturephotographyoutdoorsfallen angelscampingwildlifenephilimfaminebigfootowlsoff roadbushcraftcryptidsbugging outmountain biking4 wheel driving

