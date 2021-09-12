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Judge Jeanine slams Biden's leadership 20 years after 9/11
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130 views • September 12, 2021
Host of 'Justice with Judge Jeanine' reflects on the events of 9/11 and honors the memories of the victims while criticizing Joe Biden's leadership 20 years later.
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