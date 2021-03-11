Why FEAR: Biden's 1.9 TRILLION STIMULUS Package? (2021)

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Psa 9:15 The nations have fallen into the pit they dug for others. Their own feet have been caught in the trap they set.



Psa 9:1 For the choir director: A psalm of David, to be sung to the tune "Death of the Son." I will praise You, LORD, with all my heart; I will tell of all the marvelous things You have done.

Psa 9:2 I will be filled with joy because of You. I will sing praises to Your name, O Most High.

Psa 9:3 My enemies retreated; they staggered and died when You appeared.

Psa 9:4 For You have judged in my favor; from Your throne You have judged with fairness.

Psa 9:5 You have rebuked the nations and destroyed the wicked; You have erased their names forever.

Psa 9:6 The enemy is finished, in endless ruins; the cities You uprooted are now forgotten.

Psa 9:7 But the LORD reigns forever, executing judgment from His throne.

Psa 9:8 He will judge the world with justice and rule the nations with fairness.

Psa 9:9 The LORD is a shelter for the oppressed, a refuge in times of trouble.

Psa 9:10 Those who know Your name trust in You, for You, O LORD, do not abandon those who search for You.

Psa 9:11 Sing praises to the LORD who reigns in Jerusalem. Tell the world about His unforgettable deeds.