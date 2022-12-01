Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on November 30, 2022 - map, music, ENG text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on November 30, 2022





▪️Ukrainian formations have once again shelled the border Tetkino in Glushkovsky district of Kursk Region.





Two direct hits hit a residential buildings, no injuries or casualties.





▪️As a result of an attack by a Ukrainian UAV, a storage site for oil products caught fire in Surazh district of Bryansk region.





Suzemki border village was also shelled. Power lines were damaged.





▪️Ukrainian command continues to persistently attack Russian positions near Kuzemivka.





Another attempt once again ended in failure. Caught by artillery fire, the enemy retreated to its initial positions with losses.





▪️On Lysychans'k direction heavy fighting for Spirne continues.





LPR People's Militia and Wagner's PMC units continue to mop up the settlement, forcing Ukrainian forces out of their positions.





▪️In Kurdyumivka area Russian forces continue mopping up the territory along the canal suppressing AFU pockets of resistance.





At the same time, artillery strikes are carried out against command posts and deployment points of AFU in Toretsk.





▪️Ukrainian formations made several attempts to counterattack the positions of the Russian Armed Forces in Novomykhailivka.





The enemy came under artillery fire and retreated losing several armoured vehicles.





▪️In Mar'inka, Russian motorized riflemen continue fighting for key positions in the city centre.





AFU still hold the western side of Druzhba Avenue, supported by multi-storey buildings.