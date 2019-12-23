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Trump Gives America a Christmas Present!
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212 views • December 23, 2019
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For More Information See:
https://truepundit.com/trump-gives-federal-workers-a-christmas-present-they-havent-gotten-since-1935
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/democrats-are-losing-support-from-many-including-me-as-they-move-further-left.amp
https://americanlookout.com/new-poll-finds-even-democratic-voters-are-losing-interest-in-impeachment-inquiry/
http://newjersey.news12.com/story/41478149/van-drew-officially-leaves-democratic-party-joins-gop
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/king-democratic-party-doesn-unpopular-article-1.2993659
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/the-democratic-presidential-candidates-are-becoming-less-popular/
https://nypost.com/2019/12/20/latest-democratic-debate-had-lowest-viewership-yet/
https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/475601-democrats-in-disarray-2020-election-at-risk
GET VIRTUAL SHIELD A VPN: http://hidewithlisa.com/
For More Information See:
https://truepundit.com/trump-gives-federal-workers-a-christmas-present-they-havent-gotten-since-1935
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/democrats-are-losing-support-from-many-including-me-as-they-move-further-left.amp
https://americanlookout.com/new-poll-finds-even-democratic-voters-are-losing-interest-in-impeachment-inquiry/
http://newjersey.news12.com/story/41478149/van-drew-officially-leaves-democratic-party-joins-gop
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/king-democratic-party-doesn-unpopular-article-1.2993659
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/the-democratic-presidential-candidates-are-becoming-less-popular/
https://nypost.com/2019/12/20/latest-democratic-debate-had-lowest-viewership-yet/
https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/475601-democrats-in-disarray-2020-election-at-risk
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