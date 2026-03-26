Seeking Prayer

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Tomorrow morning I have an appointment with my heart surgeon (yes, I have had a heart attack, I think, having had a 95% blockage at “the widow maker”. I don’t feel as anxious as I did earlier today, having had communion and the laying on of hands, but I do still crave your prayers.
Thank you so much.
#SeekingPrayer, #LoveGod, #LoveOthers