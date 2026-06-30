Anomic Age 219 Sharon Day Grand Canyon Mysteries & the Paranormal

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Sharon Day joins us to discuss her research into mysteries of the Grand Canyon. We will also delve into her work in the realm of UFO’s, Big Foot, and the paranormal.
#GrandCanyon #Paranormal #UAP #Unknown #BigFoot #SharonDay #UFO #Alien #Ghosts #Mysteries #NWO #Archaeology #AnomicAge #JohnAge
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