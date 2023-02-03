Miles Guo: Yue Wenhai said that the CCP paid FoxConn to have backdoor installed in Apple iPhones

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https://gettr.com/post/p276wdgd625
2023.02.03 Yue Wenhai said that the CCP paid FoxConn to have backdoor installed in Apple iPhones. Yue Wenhai has not been arrested because the people he helped with money laundering have been protecting him.
岳文海说，中共出钱给富士康的苹果手机装后门。岳文海一直没有被抓，是因为被他帮助洗钱的人一直在保护他。他所有的故事，有军方有情报，有中国政治安全，经济安全。他给中国共产党军方弄钱，给中南弄钱，给河南帮弄钱。