© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SITUATION UPDATE: MANDATORY VACCINES START IN AUSTRIA: Sayer Ji LIVE
Follow
3
Share
Report
372 views • November 21, 2021
https://besovereign.com/greenmedinfo/greenmedinfo-free-787/20-nov-12-45-situation-update-mandatory-vaccines-start-in-austria-sayer-ji-live
(Don't miss!! >> https://www.brighteon.com/855da748-1b52-44b7-8756-dff00abdd86a)
With Austria being the first country in the world to declare mandatory vaccination is on the horizon, Sayer Ji provides context and touches base on a number of related developments happening now, with a situation update and live commentary. Not to be missed! Make sure to sign up for critical updates like these both through the Greenmedinfo.com newsletter https://www.greenmedinfo.com/newsetter, and the digital advocacy platform and non-profit Stand for Health Freedom https://www.standforhealthfreedom.com/! Also, join the upcoming documentary COVID REVEALED to learn everything the media is actively suppressing on the topic of Covid-19 vaccines and the agenda to suppress and violate your medical freedom, informed consent, and parental rights. Register for this free event premiering Nov. 30th here https://www.ro20trk.com/39S894/FGXLG/
Additional links discussed here: www.QuestioningCovid.com
(Don't miss!! >> https://www.brighteon.com/855da748-1b52-44b7-8756-dff00abdd86a)
With Austria being the first country in the world to declare mandatory vaccination is on the horizon, Sayer Ji provides context and touches base on a number of related developments happening now, with a situation update and live commentary. Not to be missed! Make sure to sign up for critical updates like these both through the Greenmedinfo.com newsletter https://www.greenmedinfo.com/newsetter, and the digital advocacy platform and non-profit Stand for Health Freedom https://www.standforhealthfreedom.com/! Also, join the upcoming documentary COVID REVEALED to learn everything the media is actively suppressing on the topic of Covid-19 vaccines and the agenda to suppress and violate your medical freedom, informed consent, and parental rights. Register for this free event premiering Nov. 30th here https://www.ro20trk.com/39S894/FGXLG/
Additional links discussed here: www.QuestioningCovid.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.