BEN SHAPIRO AND THE CONTINUED USS LIBERTY COVER-UP 🎙 DAVID KNIGHT

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Foreknowledge Of Londonistan Ten Years Prior And Of The Attack Upon The USS Liberty
http://tinyurl.com/USSLibertyLies
http://tinyurl.com/USSLibertyBS
The USS Liberty attack left 34 Americans dead and 174 wounded — over a 70% casualty rate — after French Mirage jets strafed the ship for 25 minutes, torpedo boats blew a 40-by-40-foot hole in the hull, and Israeli forces machine-gunned the lifeboats and firefighters on deck. David Knight documents what every official investigation has refused to acknowledge: Dean Rusk, CIA Director Richard Helms, NSA head Bobby Ray Inman, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs all concluded it was deliberate murder, and survivors were threatened by their own government into silence.
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