Something is NOT right in our skies…
There has been not one, not two, but THREE “Tornado Emergency” warnings from the National Weather Service in the past THREE DAYS at various locations all across our country. 😳⚠️🌪️
I have NEVER seen that before, and I have tracked the weather for a long, long time.
Just to give some perspective, a “Tornado Emergency” event is supposed to be EXTREMELY RARE. They are reserved only for the MOST violent, and devastating Tornadoes that threaten heavily populated areas. It’s NOT every day you see one of those.
It’s FAR past time we start to address the HUGE elephant in the room, WEATHER MODIFICATION.
You CANNOT discount the FACT that our Government IS altering the weather, and this is somehow “normal”. That would be very disingenuous.
They are also trying to BLOCK OUT THE SUN, and Bill Gates is FUNDING that effort.
If you think that these actions aren’t accelerating VIOLENT weather patterns, then you have another thing coming!
https://www.forbes.com/sites/arielcohen/2021/01/11/bill-gates-backed-climate-solution-gains-traction-but-concerns-linger/
