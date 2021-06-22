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Greg Kelly: The lack of moral authority in Biden's America
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40 views • June 22, 2021
"We're supposed to have our own house in order, and we don't." - Greg sounds off on the lack of moral authority seen today as hundreds of criminals have been left 'off the hook.' - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax
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